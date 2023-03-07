IHC moved to quash Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to quash non-bailable arrest warrants issued in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

On February 28, Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal of an Islamabad court issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant over his non-appearance.

The IHC has been pleaded with to hear the bail plea today as the lower court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant.

It may be noted that Imran Khan moved Islamabad’s sessions court for cancellation of his arrest warrant yesterday, but the plea was dismissed by judge Zafar Iqbal.

Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict he had reserved after a brief hearing of the arguments in the case.

Read more: Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant dismissed

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

