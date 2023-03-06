Imran Khan seeks cancellation of arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has moved Islamabad sessions court seeking cancellation of his non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case, ARY news reported.

On February 28, Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal of an Islamabad court issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant over his non-appearance.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari submitted the plea to the court of Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal.

Yesterday. an Islamabad police team reached Lahore to arrest Khan but the police party was resisted by the PTI workers in Zaman Park.

Toshakhana verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

