ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued the written judgment of the Toshakhana reference against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.

“As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million,” according to ECP written judgment.

“Imran Khan’s bank account details were received from the State Bank of Pakistan. He had 51.6 million rupees in his account at the end of the 2018-19,” decision read.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts.” “Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read. “His returns do not meet to the bank record. He didn’t explain that the mistake in his returns was unintentional. Imran Khan accepted that he didn’t declare the gifts, or the money earned from their sale in Year 2019-20,” according to the verdict.

“All details have been declared in his tax returns”, he told. “The election commission and the FBR are two separate institutions, ” ECP said.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said.”He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

