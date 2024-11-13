PTI founder, others acquitted in section 144 violation case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan along with other party leaders, has been acquitted in a case related to violating Section 144, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Sessions Court in Islamabad announced the verdict, granting relief to Imran Khan, Asad Qaiser, Sheikh Rasheed, Faisal Javed, and other PTI leaders.

The case was filed on August 20, 2022, at the Aabpara Police Station, accusing the former Prime Minister and his party members of violating Section 144 imposed by the authorities.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood announced the decision after reviewing the acquittal plea and acquitted Saifullah Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Ali Nawaz.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four May 9 cases.

The ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the bail pleas and approved the pleas filed by the former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a separate development, the Punjab government provided the high court with information regarding the FIRs registered against Imran Khan in different districts of province.

The report indicates that a total of 54 FIRs are registered against PTI founder Imran Khan across various districts in Punjab.

The breakdown of cases against the former prime minister include 21 cases in Lahore, 19 in Rawalpindi, seven in Sheikhupura, five in Faisalabad, and one in Gujranwala.