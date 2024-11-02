PTI founder will be acquitted in all cases in six weeks: Barrister Saif

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Saif, Advisor on Information to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will be acquitted from all cases within the next one and a half months.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Saif also mentioned that former First Lady and wife of Imran Khan Bushra Bibi does not intend to enter politics. “But if she (Bushra Bibi) enters politics, she will be welcomed,” he added.

The Advisor also criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his statement against the PTI, saying that he needs mental health treatment. “Faisal Karim Kundi should seek help from a specialised hospital,” Barrister Saif added.

He said that the provincial government is planning to establish a life insurance company to provide insurance coverage for employment, education, and health schemes.

He said that the establishment of a transmission company is expected to enable the provision of affordable electricity.

Earlier in a similar claim, PTI MNA and senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that Imran Khan would be out of jail in November.

Speaking during ARY News show Bakhabar Savera, Latif Khosa ruled out the impression of any deal and said the PTI founder will get relief from the judiciary.

Commenting on the upcoming US presidential elections, Latif Khosa claimed that the matter of PTI founder release could be affected by the upcoming US presidential elections. He suggested that if Donald Trump were to win, it might shift the political landscape in favor of the PTI founder.

Latif Khosa alleged that US diplomat Donald Lu played a role in removing Imran Khan from PM office through a conspiracy.