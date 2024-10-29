PTI founder will come out of jail in November, claims Latif Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa Tuesday claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan could come out of jail in November.

Talking in ARY News’ program Bakhabar Savera, Khosa ruling out the impression of any deal said the PTI founder will get relief from the judiciary.

Commenting on the upcoming US presidenteial elections, Khosa claimed that the matter of PTI founder release could be affected by the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. Khosa suggested that if Donald Trump were to win, it might shift the political landscape in favor of the PTI founder.

Khosa alleged that U.S. diplomat Donald Lu played a role in removing Imran Khan from PM office through a conspiracy.

In a pointed critique, Khosa stated that the government’s actions are creating challenges for itself and argued that one of the state’s three pillars has been rendered subordinate to the administration, weakening governance.

He further clarified that his involvement in the Judicial Commission is intended to advocate from within the system and does not signal acceptance of the 26th amendment.

On October 24, 62 US Congressmen called on President Joe Biden to advocate for the release of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and other political prisoners.

In their letter, the congressmen including prominent Muslim members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib urged the Biden administration to seek assurances from Pakistani authorities regarding the PTI founder Imran Khan’s safety.

They also requested that US diplomats visit the PTI leader in prison and emphasized that US policy should focus on human rights conditions in Pakistan.