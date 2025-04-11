web analytics
Saturday, April 12, 2025
President Zardari discharged from hospital

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from a private hospital in Karachi after being treated for 10 days, his physician Dr Asim Hussain said, ARY News reported.

Dr. Asim, the president’s physician, confirmed that Zardari’s coronavirus report has turned negative. The president was admitted to the hospital on March 31, 2025, after experiencing fever and infection symptoms.

He tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in isolation with continuous health monitoring.

The president received treatment from a team of experts, and his condition showed significant improvement. He was transferred from Nawabshah to Karachi on Eid night for medical attention.

 

