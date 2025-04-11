Five-day school holiday announced

The district administration of Nankana Sahib has announced school holidays for five days in connection with the Baisakhi festival, ARY News reported.

According to reports, all educational institutions in the district will remain closed from April 12 to April 16.

The announcement of school holidays comes as thousands of Sikh pilgrims arrive from India to take part in the Baisakhi celebrations.

According to officials, the closure is aimed at ensuring smooth arrangements and tight security during the event.

An official notification confirmed that these school holidays would be in effect across the entire district. The main Baisakhi celebration is scheduled for April 14, with preparations already underway.

As part of the security measures, over 2,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed. The District Police Officer (DPO) has issued a detailed security plan for the occasion.

Under the Pakistan-India religious tourism agreement, 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are allowed to visit, but this year, more than 7,000 have expressed interest. A request has been submitted to the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi to issue more visas.

Due to the significance of the festival and the large number of visitors, the school holidays will help avoid traffic congestion and allow authorities to manage the event more effectively.

Earlier, Sikh pilgrims started arriving in Pakistan to attend the 326th Baisakhi Mela, which began on April 10th and will continue till April 19.

The mela will host 20,000 local pilgrims, 3,000 from the diaspora and 7,000 pilgrims from India and other countries.

The Punjab Home Department has made comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety of thousands of Sikh pilgrims arriving from around the world for Baisakhi Festival.

Sikh pilgrims from India have started arriving in Pakistan through the Wagah Border to take part in the Baisakhi Festival celebrations.

Secretary Evacuee Property Trust Board Farid Iqbal welcomed the pilgrims at the Wagah Check Post.

In a landmark act of interfaith diplomacy, Pakistan has issued 6,629 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi 2025—more than double the usual annual quota.

This unprecedented move marks the first such surge in over five decades and underscores Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom and regional harmony.