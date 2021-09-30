PM Imran vows to gear up pace of work on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has vowed to accelerate the pace of work on projects being executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the inauguration of Matiari to Lahore 600 KV transmission line completed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in Islamabad, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan pointed out that the breakout of COVID-19 created some hurdles including disruption of supply chains which increased prices of essential commodities. But as the situation is improving, progress will again be visible on the CPEC related projects as well as bringing down the inflation.

He said the scope of the corridor project is now being expanded from power generation and road infrastructure projects to cooperation in the areas of industries and agriculture. PM Imran Khan said cooperation in these two important sectors will help Pakistan reduce the debt burden through wealth creation.

Regarding the Matiari-Lahore transmission line, the PM said this 886-kilometer long state-of-the-art transmission line will help reduce power losses.

Earlier, the Chinese envoy to Pakistan Nong Rong said the Matiari-Lahore transmission line will realize the safety and reliability of the grid system, optimize energy distribution of the entire country and lower the electricity cost.

The Chinese envoy said the CPEC up to now has brought investment of 25.4 billion dollars and created seventy-five thousand job opportunities. He said the project has made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

