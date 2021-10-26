PM Imran Khan congratulates Pakistan team over New Zealand win

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over a win by five wickets against New Zealand in the second consecutive match of the Twenty20 World Cup, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the prime minister lauded the bowling efforts of the team and hoped that the Pakistani team would analyze its mistakes.

Congratulations Team Pakistan. Bowling again was outstanding. A good team will analyse it’s mistakes when it loses. A great team does a thorough analysis of its game even when it wins. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 26, 2021



“A good team will analyse it’s mistakes when it loses. A great team does a thorough analysis of its game even when it wins.”

Fast bowler Haris Rauf took a career-best 4-22 to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by five wickets and record their second successive win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Boosted by their brilliant performance in the 10-wicket rout of arch-rivals India on Sunday, Rauf inspired the 2009 champions to victory in front of a boisterous Sharjah crowd mainly comprised of Pakistani expats.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell both scored 27 for New Zealand, while skipper Kane Williamson made a laborious 25 off 26 balls as New Zealand were held to a below-par 134-8.

Veteran Shoaib Malik (27) and Asif Ali (26) came together with Pakistan wobbling at 87-5 and led the team to their target in 18.4 overs.

