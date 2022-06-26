Imran Khan pardons employee involved in spying at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, said Sunday that former premier Imran khan has pardoned the employee who was involved in spying at his Bani Gala residence, ARY News reported.

Dr Shahbaz Gill produced the Bani Gala employee before the media who was allegedly caught red-handed while installing a spying device at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

He said that the 23-year-old employee has been caught installing a spying device. He added that the employee is facing life threats and he was pardoned by Khan.

“I want to give a message to those who have used the employee for spying on Imran Khan that they should not violate the sanctity of the private residences of the people. This employee was working at Bani Gala for the last six years and he brought a device here but was caught before installing it.”

The employee, whose face was covered with a cloth, admitted before the media that he brought the device and was caught before installing it. “I am grateful to Imran Khan for forgiving me. I have made a mistake and everyone should forgive me.”

Spying attempt on PTI chief

A spying attempt on ex-PM and PTI chief Imran Khan had been foiled yesterday.

An employee of Bani Gala was paid to install a device in the former prime minister’s bedroom. However, the spying attempt was foiled after another employee informed the security team about the installation of the device.

After receiving information, the security team of Bani Gala detained the employee and handed him over to the federal police.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shehbaz Gill has asserted that the party had pointed out several times that Imran Khan’s life is in danger. “In this regard, we have informed all relevant agencies, including the government,” he added.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Shehbaz Gill claimed: “An employee – who cleans the former premier’s room – was paid to install a spy device,” terming the act ‘ heinous and unfortunate’.

“Our people are being threatened to get information. Such shameful acts should be avoided,” he added. The PTI leader further said that the ‘arrested’ employee has made several revelations – which he refused to share at the moment.

