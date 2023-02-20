Imran Khan pens letter to CJP, other SC judges over audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has penned a detailed letter to all judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan on the issue of audio and video leaks, ARY news reported.

In a detailed letter, former prime minister Imran Khan has requested the SC to immediately hear the constitutional petition filed in October last year for hearing and steps should be taken for protection under Article 14.

In his letter, Imran Khan also put the eight most important questions before the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges.

Chairman PTI says that ‘suspicious, unverified’ audios and videos have been going on for the past several months. These alleged audios and videos are based on conversations between current and former politicians and ordinary people.

Mr Khan urged the judiciary to take notice of the development, saying taping conversation was a violation of basic rights.

He said that the Prime Minister’s House is undoubtedly the most sensitive house of the state. Matters of national sensitivity are discussed in the Prime Minister’s House.

The former prime minister said that many former government figures and ordinary people, including him, have been victims of these ‘fake leaks’. “Unverified, unauthenticated, edited and tampered leaks” were used to target and silence criticism in the following months.

Imran Khan further said that Article 4 of the Constitution gives every person the right to be protected by the law and to be treated according to the law. They are being violated with unjustifiable brazenness.

Chairman PTI said that a constitutional application was filed in October 2022 for the protection of other fundamental rights including privacy. “Unfortunately, my application could not be scheduled for hearing till now.”

After the application, things have worsened instead of improving, Imran Khan said in his letter and added actors involved in constitutional violations are promoting more fake content.

Unfortunately, and respectfully, it has come to a situation where recently even alleged conversations purporting to be between an ex-Chief Minister and a Judge of the Supreme Court were leaked through social media,” he highlighted.

This has made it clear that now people are being subjected to secret surveillance and recordings as usual and these recordings are being changed and made public at will.

