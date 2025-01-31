PTI founder pens letters to CJP, SC constitutional bench head

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan has penned letters for Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin Khan, the head of the constitutional bench, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.

According to sources, the 349-page letters, which have been received by the respective judicial authorities, contains critical demands and grievances regarding significant political events.

The letters penned by PTI founder Imran Khan called for the formation of a commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26, which have been central to political and legal discussions.

The letters also highlighted concerns about the crackdown on PTI workers following these events.

The letters include a detailed account of the raids on the homes of PTI workers and the subsequent arrests made, as well as the general treatment of party members by the authorities. Additionally, February 8 elections are also referenced in the letter, pointing out concerns over political processes.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said the government is still willing to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with sincerity and seriousness to resolve the issues.

Addressing the federal cabinet, PM Shehbaz said the government provided a conducive environment for negotiations with the PTI but the party is ‘running away and avoiding’ entering dialogue process.

He said the seriousness and sincerity of the government to hold talks with PTI can be judged from the fact that we constituted a committee with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair for this purpose. He said PTI did not attend the meeting on 28th of this month and terminated the talks unilaterally.