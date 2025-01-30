PM Shehbaz says govt still willing for talks with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said the government is still willing to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with sincerity and seriousness to resolve the issues.

Addressing the federal cabinet, PM Shehbaz said the government provided a conducive environment for negotiations with the PTI but the party is ‘running away and avoiding’ entering dialogue process.

He said the seriousness and sincerity of the government to hold talks with PTI can be judged from the fact that we constituted a committee with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair for this purpose. He said PTI did not attend the meeting on 28th of this month and terminated the talks unilaterally.

“A committee was formed, and extensive talks took place as per their demands,” he said. “A final meeting was scheduled for January 28 in response to their written request, yet they withdrew at the eleventh hour.”

The prime minister said the country cannot afford any kind of unrest and anarchy. He said dialogue is the only way to proceed further and put the country on path of development.

Meanwhile, the prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs and advancing Pakistan towards prosperity and security.

He said that prior to the meeting he attended the funeral prayers of Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, who embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tribute paid to martyrs

Paying tribute to the martyred soldiers, he highlighted the unwavering dedication of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and security forces to safeguarding the nation.

PM Shehbaz reiterated that it is the collective responsibility of the government and the people to honor and uphold the sanctity of these sacrifices.

“Major Hamza Israr, only 29 years old, sacrificed his life in defense of the country,” the Prime Minister remarked. “I met his grieving parents, who shared that their son always aspired to attain martyrdom. Such bravery and patriotism must never be forgotten.”

During the meeting, he also stressed that achieving Pakistan’s vision for development and security requires a steadfast commitment from all segments of society. He expressed the government’s resolve to maintain national security while ensuring economic and political stability.

Turning to war on terrorism, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honour and respect the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs and advance Pakistan towards prosperity and security.

Human trafficking

About economic landscape of the country, the Prime Minster said the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to reduce policy rate by one percent will enhance economic growth and trade activities.

Voicing concern over the incidents of human trafficking, the Prime Minister said these incidents resulted in the loss of many precious lives offshore and tarnished Pakistan’s image globally.

He said a comprehensive probe into the incidents is underway. He said the government is taking effective and serious steps to curb human trafficking.

It is to be noted here that the PTI formally announced the end of talks with the government and dissolved the negotiation committee on January 28, citing the government’s ‘failure’ to meet their demands.

PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan announced the dissolving of the negotiating committee, saying that talks had been ended with the government.

While talking to the media, he said that the government had failed to meet PTI’s two key demands including the release of under-trial political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2026.