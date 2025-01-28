PTI announces end of talks citing ‘govt’s failure’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally announced the end of talks with the government and dissolved the negotiation committee, citing the government’s failure to meet their demands, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A PTI delegation led by opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

The current political situation in the country was discussed in the meeting and PTI leaders invited Maulana to join the opposition grand alliance.

After the meeting, PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan announced the dissolving of the negotiating committee, saying that talks had been ended with the government.

While talking to the media, he said that the government had failed to meet PTI’s two key demands including the release of under-trial political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2026.

Omar Ayub further underscored that the government could not arrange a meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and the negotiating team, saying that now PTI would go to the public.

Read More: Govt committed to continue talks despite PTI no show

On the other hand, National Assembly Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, said that the government’s negotiating committee will continue its efforts to engage in dialogue with the opposition, despite the opposition’s absence from the fourth round of talks today.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the NA speaker expressed hope that both sides would eventually come to an agreement.

He stated that notices and calls were sent to both government and opposition members, and no opposition member declined the invitation. However, the opposition’s failure to attend the meeting led to the conclusion of meeting without any progress.

The committee, formed after consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Barrister Gohar, has held three meetings so far. Sadiq emphasized that the government’s doors are open for negotiations and encouraged the opposition to join the dialogue.