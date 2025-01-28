Govt committed to continue talks despite PTI no show

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that the government’s negotiating committee will continue its efforts to engage in dialogue with the opposition, despite the opposition’s absence from the fourth round of talks today, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the NA speaker expressed hope that both sides would eventually come to an agreement.

He stated that notices and calls were sent to both government and opposition members, and no opposition member declined the invitation. However, the opposition’s failure to attend the meeting led to the conclusion of meeting without any progress.

The committee, formed after consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Barrister Gohar, has held three meetings so far. Sadiq emphasized that the government’s doors are open for negotiations and encouraged the opposition to join the dialogue.

The development came after Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali yesterday said that the party will not attend 4th meeting.

Talking to media he said that the government was given seven days’ deadline, but it has still not announced the judicial commission, demanded by the PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided against attending the fourth round of talks with government, summoned by NA speaker on January 28.

Also read: PTI decides against attending fourth round of talks with Govt

Earlier today, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the government will consider dissolution of the negotiating committee, if the PTI team remains absent. “There was no reference in the statement that the commission will be constituted before the fourth session of the dialogue,” Irfan Siddiqui said.

“You attend the session, perhaps you may get the judicial commission, or some other way-out,” PML-N senator said.