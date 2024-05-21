PTI founder would’ve become PM again if..; Tahir Ashrafi drops a bombshell

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan would have again become prime minister if he hadn’t listened to naysayers and had stayed in the assembly, Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Tahir Ashrafi said on Tuesday.

Pakistan Ulema Council’s chairman said that the PTI’s founder has himself caused downfall of his government. “He hypothesized that Qamar Bajwa has been against him,” Ashrafi said.

“If the PTI didn’t resign, elections held or the PTI founder would have remained the PM. The situation had not aggravated if he convinced the estranged MNAs,” Tahir Ashrafi said.

“What has happened, did not happen if he controlled himself,” Ashrafi stated. “Qamar Bajwa told him not to resign but the PTI’s founder on the basis of misinformation assumed that Bajwa has been against him”.

“When he was advised to talk, he said that Qamar Bajwa has joined hands with Shehbaz Sharif”. “Three days’ before his resignation I told him that I was not sitting with you if the military was opposing you,” PUC leader said.

“PTI founder Imran Khan was given the list of the estranged MNAs from the institution with the advice to convince them,” Ashrafi said. Twelve MNAs were alienated because he was not meeting with them.”

Tahir Ashrafi said that foreign investors giving attention to Pakistan after formation of the SIFC. “Friendly countries want investment in Pakistan without any trouble. All credit goes to PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Army Chief for bringing investment,” he added.