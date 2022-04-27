Political situation: Imran Khan due in Lahore today

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore on April 27 (today) to discuss the political situation in Punjab province, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister will head a meeting on political situation in the province besides also meeting party leaders, workers and lawyers during the visit.

The PTI chief will also hold a meeting with Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Imran Khan is also scheduled to address the party workers at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today as part of his party’s campaign to build pressure on the government to hold early elections.

The Aiwan-e-Iqbal administration has allowed PTI to hold the worker’s convention following its initial refusal under the pretext of a repair work allegedly going on in the building.

Earlier, Imran Khan directed his party workers to gear up for Islamabad long march to achieve “real freedom”.

While addressing PTI Parliamentarians in Peshawar on Tuesday, the former prime minister accused the ECP CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and working for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PTI chairman also demanded Sikandar Sultan Raja to immediately step down as ECP chief.

“PTI doesn’t have confidence in chief election commissioner. When the country’s biggest party doesn’t have confidence in CEC, he must resign,” he added.

Imran Khan also slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for removing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer investigation cases against him. “The first thing Shehbaz Sharif did after becoming the prime minister was removing the FIA officer investigating his case. This is how a Nation is destroyed,” said Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday also staged demonstrations outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) offices across the country against the “biased attitude” of the chief election commissioner (CEC).

