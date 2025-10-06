PTI to challenge reported transfer of party founder from Adiala Jail: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party has learned about the possible transfer of its founder, Imran Khan, from Adiala Jail and will challenge the move in the Islamabad High Court and the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Barrister Gohar said, “We have heard about the transfer of our party founder from Adiala. We will approach both the High Court and the Supreme Court against any such action.”

He urged authorities to avoid taking steps that could aggravate tensions, stressing that the PTI founder, Imran Khan is a former Prime Minister and a popular leader, should not be kept in a “suffocating environment.”

Barrister Gohar emphasized that if Pakistan is to move toward true democracy, such actions must come to an end.

Earlier, the National Assembly approved a resolution condemning threats allegedly made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, to senior journalist Ejaz Ahmed at Adiala Jail.

According to reports, the resolution stated that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, has launched a campaign of harassment against senior journalists and called for action.

The text of the resolution further emphasized that the protection of journalists must be ensured in Islamabad and beyond.

It also condemned the recent killing of journalist Imtiaz Mir in Karachi and demanded stern action against those involved in trolling and harassing media professionals.

During the debate, PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan objected to the resolution, stating: “Such resolutions should not be tabled which can spoil the environment of the House. We salute the role of media, but I also want to clarify that I have not met the PTI founder yet—I will meet him tomorrow. I will personally look into the matter of senior journalist Ejaz Ahmed.”

He added that Imran Khan had previously apologized to journalists, warning that escalating tensions would only worsen the situation.

Barrister Gohar also remarked that the resolution seemed aimed at uncovering conversations held with the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, journalists staged a walkout from the parliamentary gallery in protest over the inappropriate behavior of the PTI founder towards senior journalist Ejaz Ahmed.