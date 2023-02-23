Imran Khan praises PTI KP leaders over massive turnout for Jail Bharo Tehreek

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday lauded PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leadership for a massive turnout in ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister Imran Khan in his tweet congratulated the KP PTI parliamentarians for leading the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from the front.

He wrote, “Today was a massive turnout led by PTI’s KP leadership for the Jail Bharo tehreek. Congratulations to our KP PTI parliamentarians for leading from the front and to our workers for their janoon (passion) and commitment.”

In another tweet, the former premier appreciated Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) for supporting PTI in ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

He said, “We really appreciate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas & MWM for standing with us in our Jail Bharo tehreek and especially to offer himself for arrest tomorrow in Rawalpindi.”

