Bahawalpur rally: Imran Khan praises ‘unprecedented’ women participation

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday lauded ‘unprecedented’ women participation in his Bahawalpur public gathering on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that it was an amazing turnout in Bahawalpur last night at his ‘Haqiqi Azadi jalsa’. “Women participation was unprecedented despite the hot and humid conditions,” he said.

The PTI chairman further praised the high level of understanding of all current issues by the record crowd.

Amazing turnout in Bahawalpur last night at my Haqiqi Azadi jalsa. Women participation was unprecedented despite the hot and humid conditions. And what stood out was the high level of understanding of all current issues by the record crowd. Thank you Bahawalpur. pic.twitter.com/G5DnijxHyi — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 4, 2022

On Saturday, PTI Chief Imran Khan, in his Bahawalpur speech, warned the government that he can turn into a ‘cornered tiger’ if pushed against the wall.

Addressing the public gathering in Bahawalpur the PTI Chief said that he is grateful that God has awakened our nation. The person that believes in God is never afraid of anyone else, he added.

He added that there is a turncoat politician in Bahawalpur who was with the PTI for three years but then sold his loyalties. Bahawalpur, never vote for such turncoats again, he added.

‘Turncoat politics has been buried with the old Pakistan’.

Taking to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan said that nation works hard but politicians like him steal their money and launder it out of the country. Maryam Nawaz used to say that she does not have any property anywhere in the world, she is so poor she should be put in the Ihsaas program, he added.

However, the Panama leaks disclosed that she owns flats worth billions in London. Those flats were bought with the money stolen from the people of the country, he added.

