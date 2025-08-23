PTI forwards five names to founder for Punjab Opposition Leader post

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has forwarded five names to the incarcerated party founder, Imran Khan, for consideration for the position of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The political committee of PTI proposed the names of Moin Riaz, Ali Imtiaz, Ejaz Shafi, Sheikh Imtiaz, and Rana Shehbaz for the post.

The party founder, Imran Khan, will select one final name from the list.

It is pertinent to know that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf must finalize and nominate the Opposition Leader before the upcoming Punjab Assembly session.

Also Read: PTI suspends Mahmood Achakzai’s nomination as opposition leader

Earlier, PTI suspended the nomination of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Senate.

The party’s political committee has said that the nomination of Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Azam Swati as leaders of the opposition in the NA and the Senate has been halted.

“No new nominations will be made until the appeals of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz are decided,” PTI committee said.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that the party leadership is standing by the side of the present opposition leaders. “PTI’s founder has proposed new names as opposition leaders,” Salman Akram said.

“We hope that the court will decide the matter in our favour,” Raja said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reportedly facing internal divisions over party founder Imran Khan’s decision to nominate Mahmood Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

According to sources, several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have raised objections to the proposal, suggesting that the party already has several capable members who could assume the role.

The issue was discussed in PTI’s political and parliamentary committees, where a number of members voiced reservations.

Some lawmakers, however, maintained that the decision taken by PTI’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, should be considered final and binding.