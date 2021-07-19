Govt decides reversing sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate till Nov 30

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to reverse the sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate till November 30 for making a reasonable reduction to its prices, ARY News quoted state news agency.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review prices of essential commodities, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The meeting also decided that ministries of industries and finance would review the future requirement of sugar and its import.

PM Imran Khan directed the chief secretaries for suitable fixation of prices of essential daily items and ensure their implementation.

READ: ECC APPROVES INCREASING PRICES OF FLOUR, GHEE, SUGAR

It was also decided to take strict action against the negligent concerned officials. For the fixation of the proper price of edible oil, it was decided to frame a system.

The premier also directed for early finalisation of legislation over the data sharing of necessary daily use items.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Industries and Production Khusru Bakhtiar, PM’s Advisor on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, PM’s Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar and senior officials. Chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting through video link.