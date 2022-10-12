IHC stops administration from harassing Imran Khan in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has filed plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail after FIA registered case against him in prohibited funding, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan in his plea stated that FIA has registered a case against him under Foreign Exchange Act and pleaded with the court to grant him protective bail so he can appear before relevant court.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Registrar IHC Asad Khan raised objections on the plea stating that the applicant has not attested copy of the FIR and how can he contact the high court before appearing in the special court.

The IHC assistant registrar also raised objection on non-biometric of Imran Khan.

Later, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled out the objections raised by the registrar office and heard the plea. The CJ IHC ordered the Islamabad administration not to harass the plaintiff and ordered him to appear before the court by 3pm today.

On Tuesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

Read more: Imran Khan, 10 others booked in foreign funding case

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including former premier Imran Khan violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

The nominated persons also included Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younus, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Shaikh and Tariq Shafi, whereas, the manager of the private bank was nominated.

According to the FIA, PTI had a private bank account titled Naya Pakistan, whereas, the bank manager had illegally permitted the accused to operate the account.

It read that $2.1 million had been deposited by Abraaj Group, whereas, PTI had submitted Arif Naqvi’s affidavit to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the company deposited the huge sum of money to the political party’s bank account.

Comments