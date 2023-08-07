ECP decides to strip PTI chief of party’s chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday decided to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from his post as party’s head, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that an important meeting was held at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) where the electoral body decided to remove PTI chief Imran Khan from his post as party head.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the commission reviewed the situation after the PTI chief’s arrest.

الیکشن کمیش کا چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی کو پارٹی صدارت سے ہٹانے کا فیصلہ#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/dzmPaKw9qp — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 7, 2023

The meeting also reviewed the written verdict of Islamabad’s session court, which found him guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in Toshakhana case’.

Subsequently, it was decided that following his conviction, Imran Khan was no longer eligible to hold office as the PTI chairman. Therefore, the ECP is now to issue orders dismissing him from the post.

Sources claimed that the electoral watchdog will make a formal announcement soon.

Imran Khan arrest

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

The verdict

District and Sessions Court today awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

Read More: Toshakhana case: Court awards three years jail term to PTI Chairman

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises.