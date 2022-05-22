Imran Khan announces Islamabad long march on May 25

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan addressed an important press conference after chairing the party’s core committee session to finalise the strategy and date of Islamabad’s long march.

Imran Khan said, “I will meet you in Islamabad at Srinagar Highway at 3:00 pm on May 25. I want to see people from all walks of life in the Islamabad long march on May 25.”

Tabling his demands, the PTI chairman said, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.”

“In our politics, this is the jihad for our real independence. We will take legal action if hurdles are created for the peaceful long march. I will wait for you at Srinagar Highway on May 25.”

This is a developing story………………..

