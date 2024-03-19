PTI founder acquitted in two vandalism cases

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in two vandalism cases registered against him, ARY News reported.

The PTI founder was booked in two cases at Loohi Bheer and Sahala police stations during the party’s long march in Islamabad.

Judicial Magistrate Ayesha Kundi acquitted the PTI founder in both cases. The former prime minister is facing more than 100 cases following his ouster from office and currently, he is incarcerated in Adiala Jail after convictions in cipher, toshakhana and ‘un-lawful’ nikkah cases.

Earlier, the District and Session Court of Islamabad acquitted the PTI founder, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed and others in a protest and vandalism case.

Read more: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190 million reference

Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Abid Hussain, Ali Nawaz Awan, Zaheer Khan and others were booked at Tarnol police station on February 26, 2022.

Judicial magistrate Muhammad Shahbir issued the release verdict by accepting their acquittal pleas in the case.

The court judgments mentioned the accused had filed separate acquittal pleas under section 249A of the constitution. The accused can’t be indicted in the case, and an additional trial of the case was a waste of time, the verdict mentioned.