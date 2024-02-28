25.9 C
PTI founder, Asad Umar acquitted in vandalism case

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The District and Session Court of Islamabad on Wednesday acquitted the PTI founder, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed and others in a protest and vandalism case.

PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Abid Hussain, Ali Nawaz Awan, Zaheer Khan and others were booked at Tarnol police station on February 26, 2022.

Judicial magistrate Muhammad Shahbir has issued the release verdict by accepting their acquittal pleas in the case.

The court judgments mentioned the accused had filed separate acquittal pleas under section 249A of the constitution. The accused can’t be indicted in the case, and an additional trial of the case was a waste of time, the verdict mentioned.

The court ordered, that the accused, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Faisal Javed were released and get back the surety bonds.

Earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million reference.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail. The judge read the charge sheet in Khan and Bushra’s presence in the courtroom.

During the hearing today, the court asked the PTI founder if he was guilty or not while framing charges against him.

