web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, April 17, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PTI founder’s sisters taken into custody

Babar Malik
By Babar Malik
|

TOP NEWS

Babar Malik
Babar Malik
Babar Malik is ARY News' Rawalpindi correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) several leaders including sisters of party founder Imran Khan have been taken into custody were detained near Adiala Jail after gathering to demand a meeting with the imprisoned former prime minister, ARY News reported.

The PTI leaders and three sisters of Imran Khan were present at the under-construction plaza on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Niazullah Niazi, Ahmed Bachar, Zartaj Gul, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and other leaders were also taken into custody.

The PTI leaders were taken into custody and transferred to a police van.

It is to be noted here that few days ago, Imran Khan’s three sisters were detained and released after some time.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.