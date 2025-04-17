PTI founder’s sisters taken into custody

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) several leaders including sisters of party founder Imran Khan have been taken into custody were detained near Adiala Jail after gathering to demand a meeting with the imprisoned former prime minister, ARY News reported.

The PTI leaders and three sisters of Imran Khan were present at the under-construction plaza on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Niazullah Niazi, Ahmed Bachar, Zartaj Gul, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and other leaders were also taken into custody.

The PTI leaders were taken into custody and transferred to a police van.

It is to be noted here that few days ago, Imran Khan’s three sisters were detained and released after some time.