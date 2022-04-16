Imran Khan says ‘Pakistan’s real independence more important than my life’

KARACHI: In Karachi jalsa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has reiterated that a global conspiracy hatched against Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imran Khan, while addressing the PTI’s Karachi public gathering, reiterated that a global conspiracy was hatched against Pakistan.

While starting his address, he asked the PTI workers to respond to his call whether they believe in interference or a conspiracy. He then said that it was a global conspiracy against Pakistan. The participants of the Karachi public gathering raised slogans in favour of the Imran Khan’s call.

“I have never been against any country. Neither I am anti-India nor anti-Europe or anti-America. I’m with humanity and my leader is Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).”

“I’m not against any nation. The Pakistani community is very strong in the United States (US). Overseas Pakistanis’ remittances help run the national economy. I want friendship with all nations but not at the cost of slavery.”

“People told me that your life is in danger internally and externally. Others told me that the mafia is against you. My life is not more important than the real independence of Pakistan. The conspiracy was hatched to make the Pakistani nation slave.”

“A Mir Jafar is imposed on us. Mir Jafar was a traitor who committed treason against Siraj ud-Daulah [the last independent Nawab of Bengal] by joining hands with the Britishers [East India Company]. We had reduced the diesel prices but now the current ruler is going to increase it.”

“Donald Lu had told the envoy that Pakistan will see severe consequences if the no-trust motion was failed but the country will be pardoned if it went successful. He was completely aware of the no-trust move against me.”

The Pakistani nation has taken to the streets to protest against the global conspiracy, said Imran Khan. He also censured PTI turncoats for selling their consciences.

He said that the deputy speaker had stopped the voting on the no-trust motion as it was against his oath but the doors of the court had opened. “We felt pain after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict but we have accepted it,” said Imran Khan.

“What was my crime which forced the courts to open at the midnight? I have never become a law-breaker. Imran Khan’s name was never listed amongst the match-fixers. Supreme Court had also called me Sadiq and Ameen.” He said that he has constructed two big Shaukat Khanum cancer hospitals and another one is being constructed in Karachi.

“I knew the American and Europeans very well. They used to pressurise those countries who are taking stands for their interests. However, their slaves will never get respect from them.”

The premier appealed to the nation to mount efforts to thwart the global conspiracy against Pakistan.

Comments