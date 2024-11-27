PTI founder, key leaders face charges over Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal woes continue as multiple cases have been filed against founder Imran Khan, along with leaders and protesters who took part in the recent unrest in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to reports, among those named in the eight cases are PTI founder, Imran Khan and former First Lady Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and other key figures.

The cases also include prominent individuals such as Salman Akram Raja, Sheikh Waqas Akram, local leadership, and thousands of unidentified people.

The charges have been filed at various police stations, including Shahzad Town, Sihala, Bani Gala, Khanna, Shams Colony, Tarnol, Noon, and Nilore.

The charges cover a range of offences, including terrorism, violation of the Assembly Act, attacks on police, abduction, interference with government duties, and violations of Section 144.

PTI initiated its march towards Islamabad on November 24, following a final call from its founder. The government had set up roadblocks in an attempt to prevent the protesters, but they managed to break through and reached the Blue Area.

Last night, law enforcement agencies launched a major operation to disperse the protesters.

Police and Rangers successfully cleared Blue Area of PTI demonstrators, and by the end of the operation, the protesters began returning to their homes.

In a related development, on November 27, the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was rejected in relation to eight cases tied to the May 9 riots.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore heard the application, with Judge Manzoor Ali Gul delivering the verdict after having previously reserved it.

The petition concerned eight separate cases, including the high-profile attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, along with other charges.