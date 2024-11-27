ATC denies bail to PTI founder in multiple May 9 riot cases

LAHORE: The bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been rejected in relation to eight cases tied to the May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore heard the application, with Judge Manzoor Ali Gul delivering the verdict after having previously reserved it.

The petition concerned eight separate cases, including the high-profile attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, along with other charges.

This development follows the registration of seven new cases against former first lady Bushra Bibi, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, and other PTI leaders in Attock after the November 24 ‘do-or-die’ protest.

Bushra Bibi, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, former President Arif Alvi, and other PTI lawmakers were booked across three police stations in Attock under 23 different sections, including terrorism, attempted murder, and vandalism.

The FIR accused the suspects of “snatching” tear gas, anti-riot kits, and mobile phones from policemen during the protest.

Bushra Bibi is currently facing heat for allegedly not accepting the government’s offer to relocate the PTI protest to Sangjani. PTI bigwigs claimed that Imran Khan had been prepared to relocate the protest to Sangjani, but Bushra Bibi opposed the move.

While giving interview to ARY News on ‘Bakhbar Savera’, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai expressed frustration over the lack of coordination within the party. He highlighted missed opportunities for dialogue and poor strategic decisions.

Yousafzai criticized party leaders, saying, “Ali Amin Gandapur became a scapegoat, and from Peshawar to Islamabad, no leader was visible.” He also questioned the failure to pursue negotiations and the shift in protest venues. “When the party founder directed us towards Sangjani, why did we end up at D-Chowk? Everyone agreed on Sangjani except for Bushra Bibi.”

He further expressed dissatisfaction with Bushra Bibi’s influence, saying, “She holds no political position, yet her stance overruled others.”

He also questioned the absence of senior leaders like General Secretary Salman Akram Raja and expressed frustration at the exclusion of experienced members from decision-making.

Yousafzai lamented the treatment of party workers, saying, “What happened with our workers is deeply saddening. At least Ali Amin Gandapur stayed with the sit-in. Where were the big talkers then?”