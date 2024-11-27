Bushra Bibi, Gandapur booked in seven cases in Attock

Former first lady Bushra Bibi, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been booked seven new cases in Attock following recent violent protests, ARY News reported.

As per details, Bushra Bibi, Opposition Leader in NA, Omar Ayub, former president of Pakistan, Arif Alvi and other PTI lawmakers have been booked in seven different cases at three police stations in Attock, Punjab.

Cases were registered under 23 different sections including terrorism, attempt to murder, vandalism and others.

The FIR stated that suspects ‘snatched’ tear gas, anti-riot kits and mobile phones from policemen during PTI protest.

Read more: Bushra Bibi’s legal battle expands with third case filed against her

On November 23, two fresh new cases were registered against Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur for allegedly making inflammatory statements to incite hatred.

Following a video statement made by Bushra Bibi, cases were filed under the Telegraph Act of 1885. Police have stated that the proceedings are being conducted under Section 126 of the Telegraph Act and other relevant laws.

The content of the cases accuses Bushra Bibi of making provocative remarks intended to stir public emotions. It is claimed that the statement, made with intent and planning, targeted Saudi Arabia, playing on the public’s sentiments.