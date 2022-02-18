PM Imran to address public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin today

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin today (Friday) in connection with the upcoming LG polls in Punjab, ARY News reported.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan will meet political and local leaders of the area and will announce a development package of Rs30 billion for Mandi Bahauddin.

PM Imran Khan will also inaugurate a two-lane Mandi Bahauddin-Sirai Alamgair road.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalized the schedule of public gatherings to be held in all four provinces in connection with upcoming local government elections.

According to a schedule, PM Imran Khan would address public rallies in Mandi Bahauddin, Tharparkar, RahimYar Khan and other districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yesterday decided to launch a mass contact campaign across the country to mobilize the party at the grassroots level ahead of local government elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The decision to this effect was taken in PTI’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The prime minister directed party representatives to prepare a schedule for public rallies in different parts of the country as the premier would himself lead the mass contact campaign.

PTI is the most popular party in the country and people have no better option other than PTI to vote for, he told party leaders.

