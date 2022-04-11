‘Imran Khan will hold public rally in Peshawar on Wednesday’

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that Imran Khan has decided to hit the streets against toppling his government on the alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive talk with ARY News, Sheikh Rasheed said the ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will hold a massive public rally in Peshawar oN Wednesday.

After Peshawar, Imran Khan will move to Karachi on Sunday, Sheikh Rasheed added. The AML chief said Imran Khan will give a countrywide strike call from Taraweh prayers till Sehri from coming Sunday.

Read more: PTI announces rally in Karachi on April 17

Earlier in the day, as part of a countrywide protest campaign against the removal of its government, the PTI will hold a public meeting in Karachi on April 17.

In a Twitter post, PTI leader Asad Umar asked Karachiites to “get ready” to welcome the former prime minister. The PTI will stage a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid ground on April 17, he added.

Earlier today, PTI decided to resign from the National Assembly after the PTI chairman said that he would not sit in the assemblies with “thieves”.

