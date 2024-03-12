28.9 C
Punjab home department bans meetings with PTI founder in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Punjab home department on Tuesday banned meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

The ban has been slapped for two weeks the sources within the Punjab home department said while media coverage is also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.

The security officer stated that media coverage is not allowed and directed that the media teams would stay away for 2km far from Adiala jail.

It is to be noted that Tuesday and Thursday were reserved by Adiala Jail administration for the meetings with the PTI founder on the orders of the court, but now the meetings have been banned for two weeks.

Last week, in a joint operation, Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police foiled an attempt to attack Adiala jail and arrested three terrorists with explosives and the jail map.

According to City Police Officer, (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, CTD personnel and police conducted a joint operation and arrested three terrorists with sophisticated weapons including explosives, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and a map of the prison.

The law enforcers conducted IBO after they received information about the presence of the terrorists in the area, he said.

