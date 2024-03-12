Punjab home department bans meetings with PTI founder in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Punjab home department on Tuesday banned meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.
The ban has been slapped for two weeks the sources within the Punjab home department said while media coverage is also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.
The security officer stated that media coverage is not allowed and directed that the media teams would stay away for 2km far from Adiala jail.
It is to be noted that Tuesday and Thursday were reserved by Adiala Jail administration for the meetings with the PTI founder on the orders of the court, but now the meetings have been banned for two weeks.
