PM Imran Khan directs to hold LB elections in Punjab immediately

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to hold local bodies elections in Punjab province immediately after getting a briefing on the new model of the local government, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a meeting regarding the local bodies system in Punjab province, the prime minister said that local government is the skeleton of the democracy and without it, the democratic process is incomplete.

“Ensure direct election of the local bodies representatives,” the premier said while directing to hold the elections immediately.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan ordered to finalize the report to highlight causes of defeat in Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar in recent Cantonment Boards’ polls.

Well-informed sources said, overall Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the Cantonment election results, but expressed concern over defeat in megacities such as Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar.

PM Imran Khan has directed the senior party leaders to compile a detailed report based on analysis regarding defeat in Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar in the Cantonment elections.

The party leaders will compile a report by comparing to the past results to highlight the cause reasons behind the defeat. The report will include the selections of candidates and behaviour of the party leadership will the voters, said sources.

The premier is expected to meet party leaders of several cities tonight.