‘Imran Khan purchased wrist watch from Toshakhana in accordance with law’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that the party chief Imran Khan purchased the wrist watch from Toshakhana in accordance with the law and it was declared in the particulars of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

In his Twitter thread, Fawad Chaudhry said that the wrist watch was not sold to the person who had been presented as the buyer by a media group nor does the individual have a direct or indirect connection with Imran Khan.

He detailed that a Toshakhana gift could be owned by paying 25% of the original prices prior to the Imran Khan-led government which was increased by the PTI government up to 50%. The PTI leader said that a protocol officer of the foreign ministry receives the gifts during the foreign visits and all of the gifts are then submitted to the Toshakhana with a receiving slip.

The Toshakhana department was a subordinate institution of the Cabinet Division where an independent committee fixes the price of all state gifts and informs the prime minister or concerned minister.

جب عمران خان ہر کوئ کیس نہیں ملا تو کیس یہ بنایا گیا کہ سعودی عرب کے بادشاہ نے عمران خان کو مہنگی گھڑی تحفے میں ی وہ گھڑی روزہ خانی سے خرید کر مہنگے دانوں مارکیٹ میں فروخت کر دی گئ، سب سے پہلے تو یہ کہ پانچ ملین ڈالر کی گھڑی کبھی کسی بھی وزیر اعظم کو تحفہ نہیں دی گئ (جاری) — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 15, 2022

Chaudhry slammed the political rivals for lodging a baseless case against the PTI chief. He clarified once again that a wrist watch worth $5 million was never gifted to any prime minister.

He also criticised businessman Umar Farooq for making false claims of purchasing a $5 million wrist watch at a cheapest price.

