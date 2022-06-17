‘Mafia tactics’: Imran Khan questions sudden deaths of witnesses, investigators

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday shared details of the sudden deaths of witnesses and investigators part of cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister shared the names of the witnesses and investigators and the case they are part of against the Sharif family.

He termed it an attempt by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his associates ‘brought in through US regime change conspiracy’ to use mafia tactics to save their corruption and money laundering.

Imran Khan said that questions would arise over the sudden deaths of witnesses and investigators.

When Imported Govt’s Crime Minister & his cabal of crooks, brought in through US regime change conspiracy, use mafia tactics to save their corruption & money laundering, questions arise over the sudden deaths of witnesses & investigators. pic.twitter.com/CHKsZV2OsY — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 17, 2022

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the current rulers are playing political games just to get NRO-II.

Imran Khan, while addressing PTI workers in Islamabad, urged that it is necessary to end the rulership of the thieves in the country at the earliest. He asked PTI workers to complete preparations before his next announcement against the incumbent government.

Regarding the corruption cases against the current rulers, Imran Khan said that those who were investigating the cases against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons have died in mysterious circumstances. He said that the cases will be dissolved by ending the powers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I am telling you from the first day, the political game is being played for NRO-II.”

