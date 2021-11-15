PM Imran Khan wants ‘no interference’ in Rana Shamim-Saqib Nisar issue  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked against interfering in the matter involving former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Justice (retd) Rana Shamim and former CJP Saqib Nisar, ARY NEWS reported.

This was disclosed by Barrister Ali Zafar during ARY NEWS programme, 11th Hour.

“I have discussed the statement on oath from Justice (retd) Rana Shamim with Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said adding that the matter was prejudice after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took notice of it.

He said that the prime minister conveyed to him that there is no need for interference in the matter. “The matter is in the court and therefore the prime minister wants no interference,” he said.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the statement highlights two major points, one as to why it has been disclosed so late and the other is that it is beyond imagination that a chief justice would discuss such a sensitive matter before a third person.

It is pertinent to mention here that former CJ Gilgit Baltistan had claimed that former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

The CJ IHC had taken notice of the matter after the name of a sitting HC judge appeared in the controversy that took place after allegations of the former CJ GB.

Nisar terms allegations as a blatant lie

The former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice retired Saqib Nisar termed the claims of ex-CJ GB as a blatant lie.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

Rana Shamim says he stands by his statement

Ex-chief justice (CJ) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim has said that he stands by his statement against Pakistan’s former top judge, Saqib Nisar.

“I stand by my statement which I gave to journalist Ansar Abbasi against former CJP Justice retired Saqib Nisar,” the ex-CJ GB said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Reacting to the demand for an extension by him, Rana Shamim said the then CJP Sadiq Nisar did not have the right to extend my services.

The Supreme Courts of GB and AJK are not subordinates of SCP, he added.

