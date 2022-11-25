Imran Khan willing to conclude Rawalpindi march in daylight: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday that Imran Khan is willing to conclude the Rawalpindi march in daylight, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking to the ARY News programme 11th Hour, said that the Rawalpindi march will be a historic political gathering. He said that the party will follow Imran Khan’s orders.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that Imran Khan is willing to conclude the march in daylight after witnessing the security measures. Qureshi confirmed that Imran Khan will be attending Haqeeqi Azadi March.

The PTI vice-chairman said the incumbent government could not flee from elections and use delaying tactics to organise the polls. Qureshi said that PTI is demanding the organisation of fresh elections at the earliest.

He criticised that the incumbent government has no action plan to bring the country out of the crisis. He added that many personalities in the government are not willing to hold fresh elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) completed preparations for Imran Khan’s departure from Lahore’s Zaman Park residence to Rawalpindi’s power show venue.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will flex political muscles in Rawalpindi’s Iqbal Park on Saturday (today) under the leadership of Imran Khan. The PTI chairman will depart for Rawalpindi from his Zaman Park residence at around 1:00 pm today.

Imran Khan will lead the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March in Rawalpindi tomorrow. The political party will unveil its plan tomorrow whether it is holding just a political gathering in Rawalpindi or it will be converted into a sit-in.

The PTI chairman will announce the future strategy before the marchers tomorrow.

Comments