Imran Khan reaches Lahore ahead of Punjab CM re-election

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reached Lahore ahead of the Punjab Chief Minister’s re-election scheduled on July 22, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief, during his stay in the provincial capital, will chair a parliamentary meeting and would also meet with party candidates who emerged victorious during Punjab by-elections.

Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, who is a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q for the Punjab chief minister office.

Later today, the former PM took to Twitter and blamed PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for ‘horse trading’ ahead of the election of Punjab chief minister (CM).

In a Tweet, the former premier wrote: “Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs [Members of Provincial Assembly].”

Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with upto Rs 50 crores being offered to buy MPAs. The main architect behind this is Asif Zardari who gets NRO for his corruption & purchases people with looted wealth. He shd be jailed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2022

Imran Khan said that the ‘main architect’ behind the horse trading is the PPP co-Chairman, “who gets NRO for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth”. He demanded that Asif Ali Zardari should be jailed.

In another tweet, the PTI Chairman termed horse trading an ‘attack’ on democracy and moral fabric of society’.

Comments