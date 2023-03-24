LHC extends Imran Khan’s protective bail till March 27

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan in five cases registered against him in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

The former premier arrived at the LHC in tight security. A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain is hearing Imran’s plea.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel told the judges that the PTI chairman was seeking protective bail in order to go to Islamabad where several political cases have been registered against him.

سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان لاہور ہائیکورٹ پہنچ گئے! عمران خان جسٹس طارق سلیم کی عدالت پہنچ گئے#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/HInWRQaGmc — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 24, 2023

Justice Sheikh said that the petitioner should have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for bail in cases.

At this, the ex-premier, arguing for himself told the court that he went to Islamabad last time but all roads were blocked by police. “Even today, I appeared before LHC secretly.”

Islamabad police used tear gas and baton-charged the people, the cricketer-turned-politician said, claiming that he ran judicial complex in order to save his life.

Barrister Salman Safdar then urged the court to extend the bail till working day (Monday) so that they can reach Islamabad.

Earlier today, the LHC Registrar’s Office raised objections on two protective bail applications filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan.

The former prime minister in his pleas stated that he wants to appear before the investigation team in the FIRs registered against him and pleaded with the LHC to grant him protective bail fearing arrest.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases.

A two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard the plea of Imran Khan seeking protective bail. Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before LHC in person amid tight security.

