PTI founder vitally stable after third eye injection at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan received his third anti-VEGF intravitreal injection on Monday as part of his ongoing eye treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to the PIMS administration, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, aged 74, was brought to the hospital on March 23, 2026, for the third dose of the injection. Prior to the procedure, he was examined by ophthalmologists and was found to be vitally stable.

After obtaining informed consent, the procedure was carried out under standard monitoring in the operating theatre, with all precautionary measures and protocols in place. Surgeons administered the third intravitreal anti-VEGF injection under microscopic guidance, the statement added.

PIMS further stated that the procedure was performed as a day-care surgery. Throughout his stay, Imran Khan remained vitally stable before, during, and after the procedure. He was later discharged with instructions for further care, follow-up advice, and relevant medical documents.

Imran Khan’s eye condition—right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO)—emerged in late January.

Earlier, a report submitted to the court by Barrister Salman Safdar claimed that Imran Khan had lost 85 percent vision in his right eye.

“Imran Khan requested an examination of his eyes by Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Asim Yousuf,” the seven-page report submitted by Salman Safdar stated.

The report also recommended that the PTI founder’s eyes be examined by an expert ophthalmologist.

Additionally, the lawyer requested that books be provided to the former prime minister due to his solitary confinement and lack of access to a television.

“His treatment was initiated after a sudden and complete loss of sight in the right eye,” the report noted. “The PTI founder has stated that he can now see only 10 to 15 percent.”

“The jail officials did not take the eyesight issue seriously when it began over the past three months,” the report further alleged. “They failed to address his health condition,” Barrister Salman Safdar stated in his submission to the court.