‘PTI founder receiving all B-Class facilities at Adiala jail’

RAWALPINDI: The Adiala Jail authorities rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) claims of ‘poor facilities’ for party founder Imran Khan, saying that he is being given all B-Class facilities, ARY News reported.

Contrary to PTI leaders’ claims, the superintendent jail clarified that former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan is receiving B-Class facilities, ensuring his comfort and well-being.

Revealing the details, the superintendent jail said that the PTI founder has been provided with separate cooking arrangements.

“A professional cooks prepare meals according to Imran Khan’s preferences under the supervision of the assistant superintendent,” he added

According to the jail superintendent, Imran Khan’s breakfast menu consists of coffee, chia seeds, juice, yogurt, and dates, while he is being given mutton, kari pakora, desi chicken, yogurt, chapatis, salad, and green tea in the lunch.

“Imran Khan takes coconut, grapes and porridge in dinner,” the jail superintendent said.

He said that uninterrupted electricity supply in PTI founder’s cell is also being ensured.

The jail superintendent said that doctors examine the PTI founder three times a day, with recent medical tests confirming his good health. He said that PIMS Hospital doctors recently examined Imran Khan.

“The PTI founder provided newspaper on a daily basis and he used to exercise for two hours every day,” he added.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed concern over Imran Khan’s access to information, stating that the party founder is not being provided with newspapers or updates on the constitutional amendments.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that PTI founder is in good physical condition and high-spirited during their meeting at Adiala Jail.

He said that the PTI founder is resolute in his stance, vowing to prioritise the rule of law and national dignity.

“I will spend 100 years in jail if needed, but I won’t compromise on the Constitution and national sovereignty,” the PTI chairman said quoting Imran Khan.