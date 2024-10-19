PTI will not vote on constitutional amendments: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party will not vote for the passage of the constitutional amendments, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that no progress could be made without Imran Khan’s ‘clear’ directives on the matter.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to following Imran Khan’s directives on constitutional amendment. The PTI chairman said that in a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, they made it clear that they will not be voting for the constitutional amendments until the clear directives from Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that Imran Khan is in good physical condition and high-spirited during their meeting at Adiala Jail.

He said that the PTI founder is resolute in his stance, vowing to prioritise the rule of law and national dignity.

“I will spend 100 years in jail if needed, but I won’t compromise on the Constitution and national sovereignty,” the PTI chairman said quoting Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also expressed concern over Imran Khan’s access to information, stating that the party founder is not being provided with newspapers or updates on the constitutional amendments.

“Imran Khan didn’t even know that his sisters have been arrested,” Barrister Gohar added.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman the other day, Barrister Gohar said that they had a detailed discussion on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The PTI chairman said that the draft of the constitutional amendments was approved by the special parliamentary committee amid opposition by the PTI.

“We were in a meeting with Maulana Sahib when came to know that the draft has been approved by the special parliamentary committee,” Barrister Gohar Ali Khan added.

“We will proceed according to Imran Khan’s guidance,” he added.