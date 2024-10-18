‘PTI to follow founder’s directives on constitutional amendments’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party will follow Imran Khan’s directives on constitutional amendments, ARY News reported.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Barrister Gohar said that they had a detailed discussion on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The PTI chairman said that the draft of the constitutional amendments was approved by the special parliamentary committee amid opposition by the PTI.

“We were in a meeting with Maulana Sahib when came to know that the draft has been approved by the special parliamentary committee,” Barrister Gohar Ali Khan added.

He said that they would submit another application to meet the PTI founder. “We will proceed according to Imran Khan’s guidance,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Syed Khursheed Shah, the chairman of the special parliamentary committee formed to deliberate the proposed constitutional amendments, said that it approved the draft ‘unanimously

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Amir Dogar who is also a member of the committee; however, denied Syed Khursheed Shah’s claim and said that the draft was not passed unanimously as he opposed the same.

The special parliamentary committee comprised of government and opposition members and headed by Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah.

Chairman Khurshid Shah presided over a parliamentary special committee meeting in which all parliamentary parties were represented.

The committee held its meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, PTI’s Amir Dogar, Jamiat Ulame-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Shahida Akhtar Ali, Irfan Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Syed Aminul Haq of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sherry Rehman, Chaudhry Salik Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and others.

“The draft has been approved unanimously,” Syed Khursheed Shah said after the meeting. He said that the draft will be presented in the federal cabinet meeting on Saturday for approval.