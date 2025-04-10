NEPRA approves nationwide electricity price reduction

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has officially approved a Rs1.71 per unit electricity price reduction in across Pakistan, including Karachi, from April to June 2025, ARY News reported.



This decision comes in response to a formal request from the federal government, aiming to ease the financial burden on consumers amid rising inflation.

The price cut will apply to electricity bills issued during these three months, benefiting millions of households and businesses.

However, lifeline consumers will not be eligible for this relief. The federal government initially submitted the request to NEPRA, which conducted a hearing on April 4, 2025, before finalizing the decision.

Financial Impact and Government Strategy

The electricity price reduction is expected to provide Rs 58 billion in financial relief to consumers nationwide.

This move aligns with the government’s broader strategy to stabilize the energy sector and mitigate the impact of petroleum levy increases.

Last month, the government raised the petroleum levy on petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs10 per liter, and this electricity tariff cut is intended to offset some of the financial strain on the public.

Additional Adjustments in Electricity Tariffs

Apart from the Rs1.71 per unit reduction, NEPRA has also approved quarterly adjustments that will further lower electricity prices.

Consumers in Karachi will see a Rs3.02 per unit decrease, while the rest of the country will experience a Rs1.90 per unit reduction. These adjustments will be reflected in electricity bills starting in April 2025.

The government has emphasised that this relief is part of a temporary measure to boost electricity demand and provide financial ease to consumers.

Discussions with independent power producers (IPPs) are also underway to further reduce electricity tariffs in the future.

The NEPRA electricity price reduction is a significant step toward providing financial relief to Pakistani consumers.

With the Rs1.71 per unit cut and additional quarterly adjustments, the government aims to stabilize electricity costs and support economic recovery.

Consumers can expect lower electricity bills from April to June 2025, marking a positive development in the country’s energy sector.