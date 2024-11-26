PTI founder ‘records’ video message for Bushra Bibi, Gandapur

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan ‘recorded’ a video message for Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to reports, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar and KP Government Spokesperson Barrister Saif met with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, during which a private video message was reportedly recorded.

Jail officials noted that the message was intended solely for Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi, not for PTI workers.

During the meeting, Barrister Gohar and Barrister Saif also sought Imran Khan’s permission to proceed with negotiations with the government. The government has reportedly proposed an alternative location for the sit-in, offering additional facilities for the new venue as part of the discussion.

After leaving Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar confirmed that the protest call given by Imran Khan remains final. Meanwhile, PTI central leader Sheikh Waqas Akram refuted claims of any video message being recorded, stating that no such message was prepared for anyone.

Monday night, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally entered the federal capital under the leadership of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur for ‘do-or-die’ protest.

According to reports, the rally led by Gandapur has entered Islamabad’s jurisdiction. Convoys from the Hazara division, DI Khan, and Balochistan merged with the CM KP-led motorcade rally at the Hakla interchange.