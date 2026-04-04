Imran Khan reflects on his comparison with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Imran Khan reflected on his hussle in early days in the industry. He also remembered the comparison he faced with Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Season 3, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, he shared his views on competition within the film industry.

Imran explained that he never considered cinema a competitive space. He further noted, “I had never bought into the notion of creative competition. It again reduces cinema and our art form into some kind of a competitive sport and I don’t see that as doing full justice to the films that we make”.

The Delhi Belly actor also highlighted the importance of individual experiences with films, “Someone may be emotionally moved by a film, someone may not. That’s fine. But measuring it as a metric of numbers, I have never bought into that. I don’t really subscribe to that”.

Earlier, Imran Khan spoke about reports of a rift with Ranbir Kapoor, saying the rumours were fueled by media stories and industry pressures, not any personal conflict.

The Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos actor explained that he and Ranbir were close in age but never knew each other personally. “We mainly interacted as young actors who had just joined the film industry,” he said.